Days after releasing the first slot of the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Tests this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the second slot of the exam city slip for CUET UG 2023. Candidates can visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and check their exam city accordingly. Earlier, city-wise slips were released for the exams scheduled from 21 May to 24 May following which the latest ones have been released for the exams scheduled for 25, 26, 27, and 28 May. The CUET admit card is yet to be released and is expected to be available three days before the actual exam date i.e., 21 May.

For applicants who have their exams scheduled on the above mentioned dates can check the following steps to download their CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip.

How to download CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip

1. Go to the official site at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, you will find the link for the ‘Intimation of the City of Examination for CUET (UG) -2023 for the examination scheduled on 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023′.

3. Click on the link which will redirect you to the login page.

Note: Candidates can click on the log-in option under ‘Candidate Activity’ if the link is not visible.

4. Add your credentials i.e., application number and date of birth, and submit.

5. Download the CUET 2023 exam city slip.

The city slip will display the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online application form. The notification also adds that the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 1 and 2 June as well as 5 and 6 June due to a large number of registered candidates. 7 and 8 June have been kept as reserve days.

CUET UG 2023

The National Testing Agency will conduct CUET UG 2023 from 21 May 2023 onwards. Around 14,99,778 candidates are geared up to appear for the national-level exam, which is held for admissions to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

The exams will be conducted at different exam centres across India and abroad through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

