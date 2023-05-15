Ahead of the Common University Entrance Tests this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) finally released the exam city slip for CUET UG 2023 on Sunday, 14 May. While the CUET admit cards are yet to be released by NTA, candidates can now go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and check their exam city. Notably, the admit cards are expected to be available three days before the actual exam date i.e., 18 May. Speaking of which, applicants can check the following steps to use the provided link to download their CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip.

How to download CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip?

1. Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Find the link for the ‘Intimation of Examination City for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) -2023]’ on the home page.

3. If the link is not visible, open the log-in option under ‘Candidate Activity’.

3. Click on the link and a login page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter your credentials i.e., application number and date of birth, and submit.

5. Download your CUET 2023 exam city slip.

As per the notice, the City Intimation slip has been issued for the examination scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May. The slip includes the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium that were chosen during the online Application Form.

About CUET UG 2023

A national-level exam for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions, NTA is all set to conduct CUET UG 2023 from 21 May 2023 onwards. Admit cards for the same will be issued three days ahead of each paper. Around 14,99,778 candidates are geared up to appear for the exams this year.

The exams will be conducted at various examination Centres across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

