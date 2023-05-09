NEET UG 2023: Female aspirant’s bra strap checked, some asked to change attire

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is in the news for the wrong reasons once again. Two incidents of frisking have been reported from the NEET UG 2023 exam centres, where students were asked to remove their attire or swap it with their parents. Some even went to the nearby shops and purchased clothes to adhere to the code mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

One incident was reported in West Bengal, and the other was reported in Maharashtra. Students reported about the incident on social media, and later complained about this to the authorities.

Some students even alleged that their inner wears were asked to open, and their bra straps were checked.

According to a Times of India report, a girl was asked to remove her kurta and was asked to wear it inside out.

Authorities told the aspirants that they were not adhering to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency, and that is the reason that they had to comply with a last-minute change in attire.

According to media reports, a student from the HMC Education Centre in Hoogly, West Bank, alleged that the authorities asked the students to change their pants or open their innerwear. He also said that their were no shops around the centre, and as a result, “girls had to change their clothes in an open playground along with boys, with their parents surrounding their children to protect them…”

However, the principal of the HMC Education Centre denied such instances, and claimed that students were not abiding by the dress code, and that’s why they were asked to change the attire.

Taking cognizance of the matter, NTA said it will issue comprehensive instructions to staff to be mindful of sensitivities involved in frisking female candidates.

With inputs from agencies

