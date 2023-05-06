NEET UG 2023: Check paper guidelines, NTA's instructions and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate ( NEET-UG) 2023 exam on Sunday, 7 May. The medical entrance exam will be conducted for over 20 lakh candidates across the country, following which admissions will be granted to candidates in different medical courses including MBBS. It will be held in pen-and-paper mode. With only one day left for the exam, applicants need to know about a few guidelines concerning the exam dress code, the NTA’s instructions, exam timing, and required documents, among others.

NEET UG exam 2023: Date and timing

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate 2023 or NEET UG 2023 will be held on Sunday, 7 May 2023 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes during which candidates will need to attempt a 720-mark paper with a total of 180 questions.

NEET UG 2023: Admit card

Ahead of the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the NEET UG 2023 admit cards on its official website. Candidates who are yet to download it can visit NTA’s official website and download the hall ticket.

NEET UG 2023: Dress Code

Candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam will need to follow a specific dress code. Candidates will need to opt for light clothes without long sleeves. Covered shoes, ornaments, or metallic items are not allowed in the exam hall.

Candidates need to wear slippers or sandals with low heels on the exam day. However, those who will have cultural/customary outfits need to report at the centre at least an hour before the actual reporting time for proper checking.

NEET UG 2023: Required documents

1. Candidates’ admit cards along with a passport-size photo on them.

2. Another passport-size photo for the attendance sheet.

3. A valid original identity proof and PwBD certificate, if applicable.

4. The Proforma along with a postcard-size photo should be submitted to the invigilator at the centre.

NEET UG 2023: What’s not allowed?

1. Items like bits of paper, geometry or pencil box, pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, and more.

2. Any sort of electronic or communication device like a phone, Bluetooth device, headphones, microphones and health band.

3. Accessories like wallets, sunglasses, handbags, belts and caps are to be left outside.

4. Any sort of food item or water bottle is not allowed inside the centre.

5. Any kind of item meant for unfair means is strictly prohibited inside the centre. Discovery of any such thing will result in serious consequences.

