Staff Selection Commission CGL 2020 notification released; check official website at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 notification on Tuesday. The notification was released on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

The online process began on 29 December and aspirants can apply online till 31 January. The SSC CGLS 2020 exam will be held from 25 may to 7 June, 2021, and there are a total of 32 posts for which the number of vacancies will announced in due course.

The candidates who will be selected for the posts from group B and group C will get remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Group C candidates will get remuneration between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

The posts being offered include assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer, assistant, inspector, sub inspector, upper division clerk, tax assistant etc.

The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. Different posts have varied age criteria.

As per the official notification, here are the important dates for Combined Graduate level Examination, 2020.

• Dates for submission of online applications: 29 December, 2020 to 31 January, 2021

• Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31 January 2021 till 11.30pm

• Last date and time for making online fee payment: 2 February 2021 till 11.30pm

• Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 4 February 2021 till 11.30pm

• Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 6 February 2021

• Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021

According to The Indian Express, the SSC CGL examination will be conducted in four tiers. Tier I and tier II is computer based test, while tier III is pen and paper mode descriptive paper. Tier IV is Computer proficiency test/ data entry skill test/ document verification.

The exam consists of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear tier I will have to appear for tier II, tier II and skill tests.