The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice concerning the document verification of the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination 2022. Candidates can find the official notice on the main site of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the Commission has decided that the document verification of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted by indenting Ministries or Departments and not by Regional or Sub-Regional Offices of the Staff Selection Commission. “All stipulations in the notice of said examination wherein it has been specified/implied that the document verification shall be conducted by regional/sub-regional offices of the commission or that supporting documents/options for various posts would be collected by the regional/sub-regional offices at the time of document verification or that the candidates would be shortlisted for document verification on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, stand cancelled,” reads the notification.

Read the SSC official notice here.

It is to be noted that eligible candidates will finally be selected and allocated to various ministries or departments on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, as well as the option for various posts and Ministries or Departments exercised by them. Furthermore, the document verification for the final selected candidates will be held by their respective allocated departments or organisation.

For the unversed, the SSC JHT is a national-level entrance exam that is conducted by the Commission for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translators in various ministries or departments of the Government of India (GoI). The SSC JHT exam is held every year and it comprises two papers – Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates can read the official notice on the main website for more details. They are also advised to keep checking the SSC main site for all the latest updates and information.

