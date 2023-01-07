The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. The answer key has been released for the Paper 1. All the registered candidates who appeared in the examination may check and download their answer key on the official web portal at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam was held from 9 to 11 November 2022 in computer-based test mode and the results were announced on 27 December. It needs to be noted that more than 68000 candidates have been shortlisted. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the PET/ PST round. The detailed schedule for the same can be checked on the Commission’s official web portal.

What are the steps to download the SSC CPO final answer key 2022?

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official web portal at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022” on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the final answer key link

Step 4: Candidates will then be required to log in using their roll number and password

Step 5: Post submitting the details, SSC CPO final answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Candidates should download the SSC CPO final answer key

Step 7: Take its printout of the SSC CPO final answer key for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the SSC CPO 2022 final answer key.

Check the official notice about the SSC CPO 2022 answer key here.

Candidates should know that the answer keys can be accessed till 21 January

