SSC MTS Exam 2023: Application process to begin soon, check steps to download
The selection process will have a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and a descriptive paper
The Staff Selection Commission will start the registration process for the Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) (SSC MTS) Exam 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to apply for this Tier I examination is 17 February, 2023. The examination will be conducted in April 2023. The exam targets to hire MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial vacancies in various Departments/ Ministries/ Offices of the Government of India. It also seeks to hire Havaldar Group ‘C’ which is a Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance.
What are the steps to apply for the SSC MTS 2023 exam?
Step 1: Visit SSC’s website at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Now click on the apply online link that is available on the top of the page.
Step 3: Go to the SSC MTS & Havaldar Examination 2022 link.
Step 4: A new page will open in front of you.
Step 5: Login to your SSC account or register online to apply for the vacancies.
Step 6: Fill up your SSC application form and then pay your application fees.
Step 7: Once done, submit your SSC application form.
Step 8: Download the page and keep a hard copy of your SSC registration form for future references.
What is the evaluation process for the SSC MTS exam?
The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will have a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (this will be organised only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).
