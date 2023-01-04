The registration window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, 4 January 2023. Candidates who haven’t applied for the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment exam can do so on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The application edit window will open on 9 January and close on 10 January. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is set to take place in February-March this year. The schedule for the tier 2 exam will be notified later. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

Age limit

The candidates are required to be between 18-27 years old as on 1 January 2022 in order to appear in the SSC CHSL 2022 exam.

Educational qualification

The minimum educational qualification needed for the exam is Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised university or board.

Nationality

The candidates are required to be either:

A citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan or an individual of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Burma, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Zaire, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the aim to settle in India permanently.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for the SSC CHSL 2022 exam.

However, applicants belonging to these categories are exempted from paying the fee:

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Women candidates

Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations

SSC CHSL 2022: Steps to apply for the posts

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, proceed by clicking on the “Apply” tab.

Step 2: Then, click on the CHSL link available on the page.

Step 3: Now, proceed by logging in and apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 exam.

Step 4: After this, key in the needed details.

Step 5: Then, upload the required documents as asked.

Step 6: Proceed by paying the required application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the form, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

