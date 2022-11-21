‘She blocked me on FB when I told her Aftab flaunted his Hindu girlfriends on social media’

New Delhi: Was Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused in murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body in 35 pieces was a womaniser, casanova? A post by a Facebook user shows that persona he carried and the favours he drew.

“He (Aftab) told me that he knows my another friend and we have three mutual friends. All of them were Hindu girls,” said Pune-based author and screen writer at Tollywood Subhasis Das.

As per him, Aftab, met him for a job in 2014-2015 in Thane, Maharashtra.

“One of my FB friend wanted me to help him (Aftab Poonawala) to get a job… The way, he was flaunting his links with them was unsettling.” Das said, adding that he refused to help him and also warned his Facebook friend that Aftab “doesn’t sound good and she should stay away from him.”

Das went on to say that his friend immediately questioned him that if he would have refused help to Aftab if he was Marathi or Bengali.

“I told her straight that I didn’t like him, I won’t help, that’s it! She blocked me immediately and I never heard of her,” Das said.

“Today, I see in news that the same guy (Aftab) chopped his girlfriend in 35 pieces and kept in fridge,” Das said in his post.

Das said that he had forgotten about meeting Aftab, but people are circulating his pictures with girls from Mumbai whom he knew. “He has pictures with couple of my FB friends. This guy was always a monster,” he added.

He also clarified that he did not know the victim (Shraddha Walkar).

Shradhha Walkar murder case

Shraddha was reportedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala on 18 May this year. He was arrested six months after the crime on 12 November. After killing his girlfriend, he chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed them in nearby forest area in Chhatarpur and Mehrauli.

Aftab Poonawala’s family was hostile towards Shraddha

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar in an interview to Marathi TV news channel ABP Majha said that in 2019, he had gone to meet Aftab’s family and propose the marriage of the two, but his family rejected and insulted him and pushed them out of their house.

Vikas said that he along with his wife Harshila Walkar went to meet the family in August 2019 and proposed for Aftab and Shraddha’s marriage ad they were already in love with each other but they disagreed and Aftab’s cousin even asked them to leave, telling them never to step into the house again.

Shraddha’s father said, “Had Aftab’s family taken such serious steps with a mutual understanding with us, such big incident would not have happened.”

Vikas further alleged that Aftab’s family was not ready to discuss their relationship and therefore, they both left Mumbai and went to Delhi.

He added that Shraddha’s mother died six months after the “humiliating experience” and since then he never tried to meet Aftab’s family.

“I now think that the whole family is involved in this crime. They are now absconding. The police should question them too,” Shraddha’s father alleged.

Police are now searching Aftab’s parents who used to stay in their flat in Vasai, but couple of weeks ahead of Aftab’s arrest, they moved to a different place in Mumbai. Aftab reportedly was in Mumbai to help his parents shift to their new house.

The family told the neighbours that Aftab’s brother had got a job in Mumbai and has been given accommodation facility, therefore, they decided to shift to the city.

Skull, some bones recovered from forest

The Delhi Police, who is investigating the Shraddha murder case, on Sunday, recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area in Mehrauli and Gurugram. It is, however, not clear whether the body parts are human remains.

Police quiz Shraddha’s manager and friends

On Saturday, a team of Delhi Police visited Vasai, near Mumbai, to record the statements of Walkar’s former workplace manager, Karan Behri.

Police also quizzed her three friends – Shivani Mhatre, Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Roy – who had reportedly helped her in 2020 after she was allegedly beaten up by Aftab.

Talking to media, Godwin Rodriguez said that his brother also worked at the same place as Walkar in 2020. He said, “She had discussed the manhandling (by Aftab) with the manager (Behri) of their team who reached out to me and asked me to help her.”

Rodriguez further said that he later got to know that Aftab had earlier tried to choke Walkar. “Somehow, she managed to escape from the house… We took her to the hospital and also filed a complaint with the police,” he added.

Aftab to undergo narco test

A narco test is to be conducted on Aftab on Monday at the Ambedkar hospital.

On Friday, a Delhi court ordered the Delhi police to complete Aftab’s narco analysis test and made it clear that they cannot use any third-degree measures against him.

