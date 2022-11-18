New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala has admitted before the police that he was high on marijuana on the day he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

As per sources in Delhi Police, Aftab Poonawala, during the questioning, confessed to the police that he used to smoke weed, marijuana and was a habitual drug consumer.

He told the police that there were arguments often taking place between the two of them.

After getting more five days of remand of Aftab, Delhi police have intensified their probe in the Shraddha murder case. In his latest confession, he has said that he used to consume marijuana and other drugs.

‘Didn’t want to murder Shraddha’

During questioning, 28-year-old Aftab appeared to have contradicting his previous statement. He has now told the police that he did not want to murder Shraddha, but he strangulated her so hard that she stopped breathing. When he realised that she has died, he started finding ways to get rid of the evidences.

After which he searched upon Google to find ways of disposing Shraddha’s body.

Constant abuses and fights

Aftab also told the police that Shraddha and he used to have frequent fights over the expenses of the house and also on issues of bringing their belongings to Delhi from Mumbai.

On the day of her murder (18 May, 2022), the couple was fighting on the same issue and hurling abuses at each other. After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked marijuana cigarette and returned, police said.

Must Read: FP Special: Did Aftab first try to kill Shraddha in 2020? She was beaten so brutally that her spine almost broke

He told the cops that he did not want to murder her but she kept on shouting at him and he lost his control and strangulated her.

“When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him again. He got furious and strangled her so violently that she stopped breathing,” news agency ANI quoted sources in police.

Aftab sat next to Shraddha’s body, smoked marijuana

Police sources further said that Shraddha was strangled to death between 9 and 10 pm, and the accused, Aftab, sat next to her body the whole night and smoked marijuana.

Had beer, watched Netflix after chopping Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces

Revelations in the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case continue to haunt the masses. Aftab, who was a trained chef, took 10 hours to chop Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces after he strangulated her.

As per reports, he took breaks in between mincing Shraddha’s body as he got tired. During this, he drank beer, smoked, ordered food from Zomato.

Don’t Miss: Shraddha Walkar murder: How Rs 54,000 became Aftab Poonawala’s undoing

After chopping her body, Aftab took several more hours to wash them. He then disposed those parts which could stink quickly as he wanted to get rid of the evidence of the crime he committed.

Aftab used bleach to destroy the evidence and even used chemicals so that not a single stain of blood remained on the floor, ANI quoted sources in police as saying.

Once done, he watched a movie of Netflix. For the unversed, in his earlier confession, Aftab told police about his fondness for watching web series and specially those related to crime. He had also told that it from the shows on OTT that he borrowed ideas on preserving the chopped-off body parts and disposing of them later.

Shraddha’s chopped body parts thrown in Dehradun too

After murdering his lover, Aftab chopped her body in 35 parts and disposed some of them to forest areas in Chhattarpur and Mehrauli. He also claimed that he has thrown some of her organs in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun.

Police teams to travel to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Police teams probing the matter will be visiting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which were the most sought after destinations of Aftab and Shraddha and they were frequent to these two states.

Aftab friends visited his house after Shraddha’s murder

Police said that after Shraddha’s murder, Aftab’s friends visited to his house in Mehrauli, but during that time he had hidden the parts somewhere else.

The cops further said that there was no remorse visible on Aftab’s face during the interrogation. “When the police officer talks to the accused in Hindi, he replies in English. He sleeps peacefully in the police station lockup all night,” they added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.