'No energy after the beating': Shraddha Walkar's chats reveal she wanted Aftab out

New Delhi: In the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala in the national capital, shocking details continue to emerge each day. Recently, an explosive WhatsApp chat between Shraddha and her ex-manager from November 2020 has come to light.

In the chat, the duo are talking about the ‘beating’ the previous day that caused Shraddha blood pressure to fall and not have the energy to even move. Shraddha also talks about informing ‘his parents’ and making sure he moves out.

On 24th November 2020, Shraddha texted her former manager about taking a day off from the office due to “all the beating yesterday.” She said, “So yesterday everything got sorted after going to his parent’s house. He’s moving out today.”

“And I wont be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurt. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki (I’ve no energy to get up from the bed),” she texted, further adding, “I need to make sure he moves out today.”

Shraddha also apologised to the then-manager for the trouble she has caused and the “way it impacted work.”

Was Shraddha Walkar assaulted by Aftab Poonawala for years?

Aftab Poonawala in his confessions to the police has already said that he had wanted to kill Shraddha on several occasions before he finally decided to chop her off into pieces and dispose of the mutilated body here and there across the NCR, and as per new reports, possibly as far as Uttarakhand.

In 2020, Shraddha Walkar was admitted to the Ozone Multi-Specialty Hospital in Mumbai’s Vasai. A picture of her has also surfaced showing several bruises and cuts on her face, swollen eyes and a dark patch on her neck, all the telltale signs of abuse and beating.

But, her hospital records from her three days at Ozone hospital—she was admitted in the afternoon of December 2020 and was discharged on December 6—is literally a spine-chilling tale of severe physical assault and battery. According to hospital records, she came complaining of severe neck pain, back pain, nausea, difficulty in movement of neck, tingling and numbness in lower limb.

Her spinal cord was damaged

The diagnosis of the doctor is blood-curdling. She was diagnosed with ‘Radiculopathy’. Radiculopathy describes a range of symptoms produced by the pinching of a nerve root in the spinal column. The pinched nerve can occur at different areas along the spine—cervical, thoracic or lumbar.

The hospital report says that since the pain was excruciating, the doctor ordered an MRI as well as the screening of the whole spine.

Shraddha’s MRI report shows that she was suffering from straightening of lumbar spine or what is generally called the ‘flatback syndrome’, which among other reasons is caused by ‘compression fractures’, which, in turn, are caused by injuries such as impact from an accident.

Her battered and bruised face put together with her hospital records paint a coherent picture of abuse—beatings and thrashings.

