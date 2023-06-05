Odisha train accident: Kolkata man refuses to believe son died, travels to Balasore only to find him alive in morgue
A strong belief of a father refusing to believe that his son has died in Odisha train accident eventually led him to trace and bring back his son home safely to Kolkata who is said to be stable now, according to a report
A strong belief of a father refusing to believe that his son has died in Odisha train accident not only led him to travel 230 km to Balasore but also managed to trace and bring him back home safely to Kolkata.
On Friday, a triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving two express trains and a goods train resulted in death of 275 people and over 1100 people being injured.
Twenty four-year-old Biswajit Malik, the victim of the Balasore train accident who had boarded the Coromandel Express, was believed to be dead in the accident.
Related Articles
However, Biswajit’s father Helaram Malik’s quest to find his son led him to a makeshift morgue in Odisha where he reached after travelling for over 230 km in an ambulance from Kolkata, according to a Times of India report.
The heartwarming story of Malik’s father not giving up on his strong belief is winning hearts online.
After being brought home from Odisha, Biswajit underwent surgery at SSKM Hospital’s trauma care unit and is now expected to undergo a few more surgeries.
Although he is critically injured, Malik’s condition is said to be stable.
As per the report, Malik’s father runs a small shop in Howrah. After learning about the Odisha train accident, Helaram called his son and found that he was badly injured. Without giving a second thought, along with his brother-in-law Dipak Das, he set course in an ambulance to Odisha’s Balasore to bring his son back home.
However, things didn’t go as planned. Helaram ran from pillar to post but was unable to find his son. However, the father didn’t give up. Helaram and Das continued their search and finally landed at Bahanaga high school, where their eyes were confronted with numerous bodies kept at the temporary morgue.
Das said that when a commotion broke out they saw a hand shivering among the pile of bodies.
Das said that when they saw a hand shivering, they realised that it was Biswajit, who was badly injured. They immediately took Biswajit and left for Balasore Hospital, where he was administered first aid.
However, doctors asked Helaram to take his son to Cuttack Medical College Hospital, but he signed a bond and got his son discharged and headed back home.
Ambulance driver Palash Pandit who accompanied Das and Malik said that Biswajit was unconscious most of the time on their way back to Kolkata.
Reports suggest that Biswajit suffered multiple fractures to his right hand. He is set to undergo a few more surgeries.
Speaking about Biswajit’s survival, forensic medicine expert Somnath Das said there is a condition called “suspended animation” in which a person’s vitals get reduced to a bare minimum.
It is possible that those involved in search and rescue were not able to check the vitals of injured passengers and Biswajit is one such example.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Odisha derailment: Why do trains keep going off track in India?
More than 200 people died and over 900 were injured after three trains collided near Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. As per last year’s NCRB data, as many as 17,993 railway accidents were reported in 2021. Derailment is one of the top causes of train mishaps in India. But why does it happen?
Odisha train accident: How the deadly incident raises safety concerns
Experts say the Odisha train crash on Friday at Balasore highlights India's complex and often antiquated railway system. It also shows that it still has a long way to go
Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking moments from one of the deadliest rail disasters in India
Rescuers helped survivors and removed bodies after two passenger trains collided on Friday (2 June) evening near Odisha’s Balasore. The tragedy has raised questions about why such rail accidents are so common in India