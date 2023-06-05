A strong belief of a father refusing to believe that his son has died in Odisha train accident not only led him to travel 230 km to Balasore but also managed to trace and bring him back home safely to Kolkata.

On Friday, a triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving two express trains and a goods train resulted in death of 275 people and over 1100 people being injured.

Twenty four-year-old Biswajit Malik, the victim of the Balasore train accident who had boarded the Coromandel Express, was believed to be dead in the accident.

However, Biswajit’s father Helaram Malik’s quest to find his son led him to a makeshift morgue in Odisha where he reached after travelling for over 230 km in an ambulance from Kolkata, according to a Times of India report.

The heartwarming story of Malik’s father not giving up on his strong belief is winning hearts online.

After being brought home from Odisha, Biswajit underwent surgery at SSKM Hospital’s trauma care unit and is now expected to undergo a few more surgeries.

Although he is critically injured, Malik’s condition is said to be stable.

As per the report, Malik’s father runs a small shop in Howrah. After learning about the Odisha train accident, Helaram called his son and found that he was badly injured. Without giving a second thought, along with his brother-in-law Dipak Das, he set course in an ambulance to Odisha’s Balasore to bring his son back home.

However, things didn’t go as planned. Helaram ran from pillar to post but was unable to find his son. However, the father didn’t give up. Helaram and Das continued their search and finally landed at Bahanaga high school, where their eyes were confronted with numerous bodies kept at the temporary morgue.

Das said that when a commotion broke out they saw a hand shivering among the pile of bodies.

Das said that when they saw a hand shivering, they realised that it was Biswajit, who was badly injured. They immediately took Biswajit and left for Balasore Hospital, where he was administered first aid.

However, doctors asked Helaram to take his son to Cuttack Medical College Hospital, but he signed a bond and got his son discharged and headed back home.

Ambulance driver Palash Pandit who accompanied Das and Malik said that Biswajit was unconscious most of the time on their way back to Kolkata.

Reports suggest that Biswajit suffered multiple fractures to his right hand. He is set to undergo a few more surgeries.

Speaking about Biswajit’s survival, forensic medicine expert Somnath Das said there is a condition called “suspended animation” in which a person’s vitals get reduced to a bare minimum.

It is possible that those involved in search and rescue were not able to check the vitals of injured passengers and Biswajit is one such example.

With inputs from agencies

