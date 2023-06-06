Did Mamata Banerjee dole out now-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes to kin of Odisha train accident victims?

Days after claiming that she had just 7 to 8 notes of Rs 2,000 withdrawn by the RBI under the ‘clean note policy’ at her place, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ostensibly doled out compensation to the kin of Odisha train accident victims in the same denomination notes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took pot shots at the West Bengal chief minister, calling out her “insensitivity, insult, abuse” towards the tragedy-struck families.

BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly took to Twitter to share the video of bundles of Rs 2,000 notes being given out as compensation to families memebers of the victims of Balasore train tragedy.

He said that during her press conference on Saturday, Banerjee said she did not use Rs 2,000 notes. She further claimed that when she has searched for them and found only 7 to 8 notes at her place. “She reiterated that she does not use them!” Ganguly said.

“On Monday Madam (Mamata Banerjee) sent her lackey Ministers to give compensation to the families of those unfortunate victims who died in the Balasore train accident. Imagine they went and gave everyone a bundle each of Rs 2,000 notes mocking their bereavement,” he said.

“Yet Madam (Mamata Banerjee) said she does not use them and has no use for them!” he said hitting out at the Trinamool Congress chief.

“The families had to silently take these unusable doles out of fear! Such insult, such abuse, such insensitivity towards the dead!” Ganguly said.

Under the 'Clean Note Policy', the RBI had withdrawn Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes, thereby removing the country’s biggest value currency note from circulation.

The Rs 2,000 note, introduced in 2016, will remain legal tender, but citizens have been asked to deposit or exchange these notes by 30 September, 2023.

