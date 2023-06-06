Odisha train accident: CBI registers FIR after it takes over probe

Soon after it took over the investigation into the Odisha train accident that killed more than 278 people and injured over 1100, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered an FIR in the case

The CBI’s move came on the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT (Govt. of India) relating to train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha on 2 June, said the probe agency.

The central probe agency was roped in after a preliminary inquiry flagged tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, and officials suspected “sabotage” behind the Friday accident.

The agency, which has little expertise in dealing with the functioning of railways, might need the help of rail security and forensic experts to get to the bottom of the case, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Following the procedure, the central agency took over the FIR registered by the Balasore GRP on 3 June under IPC sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers ), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.

According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers the local police case as its own FIR and starts the probe. It can add or remove a charge from the FIR in its charge sheet filed after its investigation.

Talking to reporters in Odisha on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident….” The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

The accident, one of the worst train tragedies in the country, claimed 278 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured.

Both passenger trains were at high speed, and experts have cited it as one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties.

