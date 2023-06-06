Odisha train accident: Mamata Banerjee's TMC behind mishap, says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday that killed over 275 people and injured more than 1,000.

“This accident (Balasore train tragedy) is TMC’s conspiracy. They are behind the incident,” the BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Nandigram alleged.

Adhikari also accused the TMC of tapping the phones of railway officials with the help of the police. He was referring to a purported audio clip of a conversation between two railway officials which was posted by Kunal Ghosh, leader from Mamata Banerjee’s party, on Twitter.

“These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked? This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn’t come, I will go to court,” Adhikari said.

Why TMC is panicking?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached the accident spot to investigate the three-train tragedy in Odisha. The inquiry will help find answers to all queries regarding the accident.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Trinamool has been “panicking” since CBI investigation has been ordered into Odisha train accident incident.

“Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation?” he said.

The CBI will probe three theories in Odisha train tragedy. They are:

1- Repair work going on at a level-crossing near the accident site that disrupted the Electronic Interlocking

2- A deliberate manipulation with the system

3- A flaw or glitch in the system that was also highlighted from an accident averted in February.

Political slugfest over Odisha train crash

A political slugfest has escalated between the BJP and TMC after the tragic collision of three trains in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The TMC demanded resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and accused the central government of disregarding passenger safety. Meanwhile, the BJP labelled the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “motor mouth.”

Interacting with media along with Vaishnaw from the accident site over the weekend, Banerjee claimed that she got information that the toll in the train crash might exceed 500. At this, the Union Minister responded, “As per the Odisha government’s data, the death toll is 238.”

TMC also sought for an investigation into the absence of an anti-collision system on the trains, which could have prevented the disaster.

BJP has, however, said that the inquiry into the accident would unravel the truth, and reminded TMC that railway accidents had occurred during Mamata Banerjee’s term as railway minister.

Passenger trains operation resumed on the repaired tracks on Monday, more than 51 hours after the triple train collision. The restoration works were carried out on a war footing.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.