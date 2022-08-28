Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Hospitals on high alert for health emergency

Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live
9 seconds + 4 seconds = 32 floors
It will take 9 seconds to detonate all shock tubes in close to 10,000 holes. 4 seconds for 32 floors to hit ground.
Three private hospitals plus government-run hospitals are on stand-by. The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida is fully prepared to tackle the medical emergency if required
Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh – both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutab Minar – will be demolished on Sunday (28 August) around 2:30 pm. The towers are expected to be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique.
Notably, Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A will be the tallest structure yet in India to be demolished.
Police had a hard time leading stray animals outside the exclusion zone. However, evacuation of stray animals is now complete.
Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster who will press the button that will demolish Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida on 28 August, said on 25 August, 2022, that the mega implosion is going to be a "simple process".
Explaining the details of the process that will raze the twin towers, he said, "It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds."
One nautical mile of air space around the twin towers demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on 28 August, the Noida Authority has said.
A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres.
The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for this, the Noida Authority said as it oversaw preparations for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers on Sunday.
"In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier, the Noida police on Thursday banned the use of drones in city skies from 26 August till 31 August citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than the Qutub Minar will be demolished on Sunday, however, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact.
According to Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines."
The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.
After a long-drawn court battle spanning nine years, the Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A will be finally demolished in over nine seconds on 28 August.
Higher than even Qutub Minar, Noida twin towers– Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) – are 100 metres tall with 40 floors each.
Edifice Engineering, the company tasked with the demolition of the twin towers, is adhering to all the required security measures as the towers collapse “like a waterfall” at 2.30 pm on Sunday, reported NDTV.
The Supertech twin tower implosion is scheduled for 2.30pm today
Three private hospitals plus government-run hospitals are on stand-by. The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is fully prepared to tackle the medical emergency if required after the demolition of the twin towers. Yatharth, JP and Felix hospitals on stand-by
Green corridors have been created to facilitate speedy movement of emergency vehicles.
Nearly 7000 to 8000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village — the two societies in close proximity of the twin towers — have been evacuated by 7 am.
2,700 vehicles have been removed from the premises, along with 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs.
In view of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, Noida Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory/diversion plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic and for the safety of the general public.
Here is the list of completely restricted routes from 7 am on 28 August, 2022, till completion/normalisation
We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each and every one of them, said a NGO member
Ahead of the demolition scheduled on Sunday, Emerald Court residents are being moved to Parsvnath Prestige Complex.
The demolition of the Supertech twin towers is expected to create air pollution due to dust in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In such a scenario the hospitals near sector 93A are fully prepared for any medical emergency.
"We at Jaypee Hospital sector 128 Noida are completely ready for tomorrow's demolition. We have dedicated eight emergency department beds and 12 ICU beds for tomorrow. Also, one ACLS ambulance equipped with all the necessary medications and equipment will be on standby for any mishappening," said a statement issued by the Jaypee Hospitals which are nearest to the area where the demolition will take place.
It's a midnight like no other for Noida's Sector 93-A as the countdown began for the court-mandated implosion of Supertech's twin towers.
There was excitement and anticipation as several people, including families and children, gathered at the site on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, clicking selfies and taking videos of the two towers.
The nearly 100-metre tall towers are set to be safely demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of building norms.
While the twin towers have remained out-of-bounds for the past several days, during which it was charged with 3,700 kg of explosive, locals thronged the site at midnight to take a final look at the structures before they are pulled down and consigned to chapters in history books.
The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here this afternoon in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption.
The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. the
They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.
The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said Sunday morning.
The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.
Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.
"The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said.
While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added.
The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.
Noida, UP | Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to #SupertechTwinTowers fully evacuated, ahead of demolition at 1430 hours today— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams & NDRF team deployed in the area pic.twitter.com/su9qXHlu85
#SupertechTwinTowers demolition | Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP pic.twitter.com/hxzKuzRFPn— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
UP | Noida Supertech twin towers demolition today— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2022
A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans being implemented in the area: Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic pic.twitter.com/dJwSJkjSuK
New Delhi: The demolition in Noida is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm on Sunday.
The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court. The exercise was earlier supposed to start on 21 August but the court accepted the Noida Authority’s request and extended its date of demolition to 28 August.
The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The top court had said that it was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.
The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the 11 April, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.
The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as 28 August, with a “bandwidth of seven days” between 29 August to 4 September, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.
