Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Hospitals on high alert for health emergency

09:29 (ist)

Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live

Noida: One nautical mile of air space around twin towers briefly unavailable for flights

One nautical mile of air space around the twin towers demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on 28 August, the Noida Authority has said.

A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for this, the Noida Authority said as it oversaw preparations for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers on Sunday.

"In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the Noida police on Thursday banned the use of drones in city skies from 26 August till 31 August citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.

PTI