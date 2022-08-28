No deviation from plan, made full payment to Noida Authority: Supertech plays blame game ahead of twin towers demolition

Twin Towers - Apex and Ceyane - part of Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A were constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority

New Delhi: The countdown for the Noida Twin Towers demolition has started and just ahead of the tallest residential towers in India come down, builder and real estate giant Supertech on Sunday shifted all blame of wrongdoing on Noida Authority and washed its hands off the illegality involved in the construction of the buildings in Noida Sector 93.

“No deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to Noida Authority,” Supertech said in a statement today ahead of the scheduled demolition of its twin towers in Noida at 2:30 pm.

Twin Towers – Apex and Ceyane – part of Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A were constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority. They were approved by the Authority in 2008 and was in strict compliance with the then prevailing building bylaws as announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Supertech further claimed that the Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the twin towers.

“We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same. We have awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings,” Supertech said in a statement.

The real estate group also asserted that the delivery of 70,000 units to home buyers has already been completed. It also gave an assurance that the apex court’s order “will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and we are committed to complete construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the schedule time.”

Notably on Friday, the Supreme Court had sought a timeline from Supertech by October for the disbursal of refund of money to the homebuyers.

The order to demolish the two illegal towers of Supertech in Noida was pronounced by the top court last year as the affected homebuyers – who had invested in apartments in the under-construction project – were promised full refund with 12 per cent interest.

With inputs from agencies

