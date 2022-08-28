Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Road closed, traffic diversion as the goliaths come tumbling down

Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida through Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. Vehicles will have to take the route via City Centre and Sector 71 to reach their destinations

New Delhi: Noida traffic police department has issued guidelines regarding the movement of vehicles for Sunday when Supertech Twin Towers, the tallest structure in India, and an illegal construction in the cityscape is headed to come crashing down around 2:30 pm by a “waterfall implosion technique”.

Taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutab Minar, the demolition has been chalked out for days prior to the event, which is historic in being the largest of its kind ever in India.

If you are planning a trip to or in Noida, here’s what all you need to know:

Noida twin towers demolition: Diversion and roads closed

All routes leading to the Supertech Twin Towers will remain diverted on Sunday. Around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel have been deployed for law and order duty. Meanwhile, police officials have issued an advisory and Google maps too have been updated for real-time traffic updates. Green corridors are also being created to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles.

DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha and DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S briefed reporters about the preparations for August 28, with the former stating that several routes leading to the buildings will have diversions from morning till evening. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain closed between 2pm and 3pm.

Vehicular traffic movement will be curbed completely between 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway owing to their close proximity to the Supertech Twin Towers. Routes leading to the structures will be diverted.

🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

दिनांक 28.08.2022 को टी-16 व टी-17 टावर सेक्टर-93 के सुरक्षित ध्वस्तीकरण के दौरान आमजन की सुरक्षा एवं सुचारु यातायात व्यवस्था हेतु यातायात का प्रबंधन/डायवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/0lCQfoSEZx — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 27, 2022

Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida through Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. Vehicles will have to take the route via City Centre and Sector 71 to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, vehicles from Noida to Greater Noida will have to take the Elevated Roads of Sectors 60 and 71.

The roads of Sector 82 will be inaccessible. The road is located just before the Faridabad flyover of the Noida-greater Noida Expressway. The vehicles will have to take the diverted route via Gejha Point, Phase 2.

Traffic from Greater Noida towards Delhi will be closed off in front of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Service Road at Sector 132.

Also, vehicles coming from Greater Noida to Noida or Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur and will have to take the road via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

With inputs from agencies

