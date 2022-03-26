NIOS issues Class 10, 12 admit cards 2022; check how to download them here

The exams will be held between 4-30 April and the results will be released six weeks after the last exam

The admit cards of classes 10 and 12 theory exams 2022 have been issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Students who have registered for the NIOS secondary or senior secondary public examinations 2022 can obtain their hall tickets via NIOS official website nios.ac.in.

Students must use their enrollment numbers to download their NIOS hall ticket 2022.

Follow the steps below to get your NIOS Admit Card for class 10th and 12th Exams:

-Go to the official webpage sdmis.nios.ac.in

-Click on the admit card link in the 'Exam & Results' section.

-Enter your 12 digit enrolment number.

-Select the type of admit card you want and click the submit button.

-Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Here's the direct link to the page.

NIOS earlier released the datasheet of the exams and according to it, the exams will begin on 4 April, 2022, and will be conducted in an offline mode in state boards such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government/ private schools connected with CBSE, or NIOS Recognized Institute (Study Center). On 30 April, the examinations will be concluded.

According to the NIOS, the results will be released six weeks after the last exam date. Those who pass the exam will get a marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate from the board. Students will be able to view their class 10, 12, exam results on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.