The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the online application process for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses for public examinations 2023 on Tuesday, 10 January. The public exams will be held from April to May this year. Students who are enrolled in stream-1, block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible candidates of previous examinations can register on the official websites at nios.ac.in and sdimis.nios.ac.in without late fees. While applying for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per subject. Including both theories as well as practical papers, the examination fee is Rs 120.

It is to be noted that no applications will be accepted without the examination fees. Students must pay the examination fee only via the online mode.

Here’s how to apply for NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023:

Step 1: Go to NIOS’s official site at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the login link and submit the necessary details.

Step 3: Fill up the application form correctly and make the required payment.

Step 4: Then submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 application form for further need.

Once the application window closes, candidates can register for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams by paying late fees of Rs 100 per subject from 11 January to 17 January 2023. According to the notice, from 18 to 25 January 2023, students can register for the exam by paying a consolidated fee of Rs 1,500 per student.

Check the complete schedule for NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023:

-Last date to apply: 10 January 2023 (without late fee)

-Registration with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: 11 to 17 January 2023

-Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner: 18 to 25 January 2023.

For more details and updates, keep checking the main site of NIOS.

