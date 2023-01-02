The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) admit card 2023 for preliminary examination today, 2 January. Candidates who are going to appear for the NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam can check and download their hall ticket from the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can access the NID DAT 2023 admit card by submitting their registered email ID, date of birth and password on the portal. As per the schedule, the NID DAT 2023 exam will be conducted on 8 January 2023 (Sunday). Candidates should make sure that they keep a printout of the hall ticket and carry it along with them to the examination hall. If in case, any candidate fails to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The DAT preliminary results will be announced on 30 March at 4 pm for Bachelor’s level and 28 February at 4 pm for Master’s level.

Check how to download NID DAT admit card 2023:

Step 1: Go to NID’s official website at admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24” on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login credentials such as Email ID and Date of Birth (DoB). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and take a printout of the NID DAT 2023 admit card for future use.

Find the direct link here.

The NID DAT exam is conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) courses at NID campuses across the country. Candidates who clear the DAT preliminary exam will be required to appear for the DAT Mains exam for both Bachelor’s as well as Master’s level.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.