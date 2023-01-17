NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Registration for April-May exam with late fee ends today

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will end the online registration process for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) course examinations 2023 today, 17 January. Students who enrolled themselves in stream-1, block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible candidates of previous examinations can submit their NIOS Class 10 and 12 applications on the official websites at nios.ac.in and sdimis.nios.ac.in with late fee of Rs 100 per subject. The public exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in April-May this year. Candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per subject and an additional fee for practicals in subjects having both theory and practical papers.

Here’s how to apply for NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023:

Go to sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Search and click on the login link and enter the required details.

Fill up the application form as asked and make the necessary payment.

Once the process is done, click on submit

Save and download the NIOS 2023 confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exams 2023 form for further need.

Check the direct link here.

As per the schedule, all eligible candidates can submit the examination form with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 from 18 to 25 January 2023. It is to be noted that the minimum age to seek admission in the secondary (Class 10) exam is 14 years as on 31 January 2023. While the minimum age limit to take admission in the senior secondary (Class 12) exam is 15 years as on 31 January 2023.

For more details and all the latest updates, keep checking the main site of NIOS.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.