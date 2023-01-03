The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for Bachelor of Education (BED)/ Doctor of Philosophy (PHD)/Bachelor of Science Nursing Programmes (BSCNPB) entrance examinations 2023. Candidates preparing for the BED/PhD/BSCNPB entrance examinations 2023 can download their admit card from the official website at ignou.ac.in. In order to access the IGNOU hall ticket, candidates must log in to the official portal using their registered email and password. The BED and BSCNPB entrance exams will be held for the January 2023 session, while the PhD entrance test will be conducted for the July 2022 session. According to the official schedule, the BED exams will be conducted on 8 January 2023 (Sunday) from 10 am to 12 noon.

Those who are going to appear for the entrance examinations are advised to carry their IGNOU admit cards to the exam centre/hall on the day of the paper. Candidates who fail to carry their IGNOU hall ticket to the exam venue will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test.

Here’s how to download the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023:

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the main site, look for and click on the link that reads, “Link for Downloading Hall Ticket of Entrance Examination of BED/PhD/BSCNPB.”

Step 3: On the new window, click on the designated links provided for PhD, BEd, and BSCNPB.

Step 4: Then submit the login credentials such as registered email ID, password and date of birth (DoB).

Step 5: The IGNOU admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and then download the IGNOU hall ticket 2023.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for examination purposes.

Find the direct link here:

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to keep checking IGNOU’s main page.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.