Mumbai Police saves man's life after he posted a note about ‘quitting life’ on Twitter

The Mumbai Cyber Police was able to help the 30-year-old man and saved his life by tracking him down in less than two hours.

A well-timed intervention can save lives. And a testimony to this fact is Mumbai Police, whose timely actions saved a 30-year-old man, who wanted to die by suicide after losing his job in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 27 December, Aamir had posted a suicide note on Twitter tagging Mumbai Police and seeking their help. He was entangled in financial problems after he lost his job during the lockdown and used a customer’s money to pay his bills. He was unable to return the amount due to his financial situation and he was afraid a case would be filed against him.

Aamir explained in the letter that he has also been blacklisted for his mistake. He further stated that he was depressed due to his problems. He was also concerned about his family and felt that they would be harassed for his actions.

Many users tagged Mumbai Police after reading the two-page letter. Mumbai Cyber Police quickly reacted and counselled the man to stay calm and resolve the issue through discussion. The law enforcement agency also stated that any problem can be overcome, and asked Aamir to remember that he was "priceless" to his loved ones.

Dear Aamir, life is too precious. There’s nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let’s meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones.Please DM contact. Let’s talk. https://t.co/gkEB9WSn6J — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

The Mumbai Cyber Police was able to help the 30-year-old man and saved his life by tracking him down in less than two hours.

The police later tweeted and informed that the Cyber Police team was successful in contacting the person and saving his life. They also inform that PSI Wagh met Aamir at his Virar residence. “We request citizens to never resort to such extremes, the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbai https://t.co/0GvhzDKImY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

Aamir was the 29th person with suicide tendencies whose life was successfully saved by Mumbai Police this year, said DCP (Cyber-Mumbai) Dr Rashmi Karandikar, as reported by Times of India. The act won the hearts of many social users, who applauded the law enforcement agency for their good deed.

Several Internet users thanked Mumbai Police for their prompt action.

We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbai https://t.co/0GvhzDKImY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

Others said that more awareness needs to created on the topics of mental health and suicide prevention.

We are happy to share that after the intervention of Mumbai Cyber Police, PSI Wagh, Virar, met Aamir & spoke him out of his dangerous ideas. We request citizens to never resort to such extremes,the repercussions of which could be irreversible. Reach out for help. #YouMatterMumbai https://t.co/0GvhzDKImY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 27, 2021

Some users wrote that they were proud to be a part of a city with a police force like this.

Appreciate Mumbai police 👮‍♀️, proud to be part of this beautiful city — Ghouse (@mohdghouse22) December 27, 2021

What are your thoughts on the story?