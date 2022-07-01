Watch: Elephant kicks dirt on man for politest reason ever; video leaves Twitter in splits

The video has gained over 6.4 lakh views and several comments. Several users praised the gentle manner of the elephant. Others cracked jokes on the manner in which the jumbo got its way

If you love funny animal videos, this clip doing the rounds of the internet is sure to leave you in splits. The video shows an elephant making a man move out of its way in the politest manner possible.

The clip shows a man standing nonchalantly in the middle of a path. An elephant can be seen lumbering towards him. The jumbo sees the man standing in its path. To get him to move, he simply kicks some dirt towards the man. The man seems surprised and runs ahead. The jumbo then coolly continues on its way.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden with the caption “Out of the way! A gentle wild elephant in Sri Lanka calmly walks up to a man and kicks some dirt at him to get him to move aside…”

Out of the way! A gentle wild elephant in Sri Lanka calmly walks up to a man and kicks some dirt at him to get him to move aside.. pic.twitter.com/DnrJZX7VLI — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 30, 2022

The video has gained over 6.4 lakh views and several comments. Several users praised the gentle manner of the elephant. Others cracked jokes on the manner in which the jumbo got its way. Here are some reactions:

Loved the way he asked the man to move aside. Couldn't have been more polite than this. Animals are truly amazing. — Rajesh Gupta (@Rajeshguptablog) June 30, 2022

Are we just not gonna talk about the fact that a whole elephant walked up behind this guy & he had no clue it was even there until the ellie basically tapped him on the shoulder? Is the elephant super-stealthy or is the guy just that oblivious? — Amy may be weary (@MamyKabamy) June 30, 2022

Yayyy! Thanks for sharing this!! This elephant is nick named short tail and is a frequent visitor around hotels adjoining yala national park in Sri Lanka. He's a friendly gentle giant! — Dinasha (@Dinasha) June 30, 2022

The look that elephant gives the guy as he's getting out of the way is priceless. — TribeOfPug/HystericalBen (@TribeOfPug) June 30, 2022

He reminds me of Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy "Hey, I'm walkin' here!" pic.twitter.com/1fIJgQpFSE — Rebe+lovesNYC (@SanityorVanity) June 30, 2022

I thought he was going to tap him on the shoulder with his trunk.... — kim daley (@allsaints123) June 30, 2022

This is not the only video featuring elephants that has gone viral in recent days. The clip of a baby jumbo cuddling with its keeper won hearts a few days ago.

The short video, which was shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, shows an elephant calf snuggling with its keeper. The elephant is perched partially on top of the man and keeps giving him hugs. The keeper can be seen smiling at the jumbo’s affectionate gestures.

Watch the video here:

In another video, a baby elephant had a playful interaction with model Megan Milan when she visited a sanctuary in Thailand’s Chiang Mai. The jumbo bumped Milan to the ground and rolled on top of her. He even managed to tear her skirt by stepping on its hem. The video had grabbed eyeballs on the internet.

What are your thoughts on the video?

