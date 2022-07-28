Kerala woman loves her moustache, sports it proudly; family members support her

Further explaining on her choices, the 35-year-old woman said that she does what she likes and only if she had two lives, she might have lived one for others. With time, Shyja’s mustache has now become an important part of her life which she grows boldly

Where a woman’s facial hair is generally considered to be unattractive, Shyja, 35, from Kerala proudly wears a beautiful moustache. The woman, who hails from the Kannur district has been flaunting her moustache with pride for years. Surprisingly, she has no plans to shave it off!

Around five years ago, Shyja, suddenly saw some hair above her upper lip that began to thicken into a visible moustache. Unlike most women, she decided to keep them and later flaunted it which has now made her popular across the district.

By growing or sporting the moustache, Shyja doesn't want to make a style statement but just wants to live life the way she likes. “I can't imagine living without it now. When the Covid pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face,” Shyja told BBC.

Further explaining on her choices, the 35-year-old woman said that she does what she likes and only if she had two lives, she might have lived one for others. With time, Shyja’s moustache has now become an important part of her life which she grows boldly.

While speaking to Onmanorama, she stated that people would often mock or even criticise her due to her appearance. But that did not change her mind at all as she is in love with her moustache, Shyja added.

On asking if her family supports her or not, she said that her husband Lakshmanan and family members do not have a problem of her growing a moustache. Shyja said that her husband has never spoken negatively about her moustache nor her daughter Avishka, who is a class eight student. She doesn't get bothered with what others have to say about her look when her dear ones are always supporting her, Shyja asserted.

In the past couple of years, Shyja has undergone six surgeries - the one recent being hysterectomy surgery. She feels that after overcoming multiple health crises, it has strengthened her mentally and physically.