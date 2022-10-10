Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE: Tributes pour in after Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE: Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as minister of defence

FP Staff October 10, 2022 10:56:00 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE: Tributes pour in after Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav.

'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to country: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an irreparable loss to the country.

She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment.

"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters! Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

PTI
PM condoles demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said he was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems," Modi said.

PTI
Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at 8.16 am after prolonged illness
May God rest the departed soul, says Arvind Kejriwal
Neta ji was a towering personality, says Omar Abdullah 
Defence minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh

"He was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades," Singh says.
SP leader was hospitalised since last week

Mulayam Singh was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week.
PM Modi calls Mulayam Singh a 'key soldier for democracy' during Emergency
Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82, son Akhilesh Yadav confirms

Samajwadi Party tweeted to announce the death of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who was under treatment since 22 August for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

PTI

PTI

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a 10-time MLA and 7-time MP

He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times. He was also the Defence Minister (1996-98), and chief minister thrice (1989–91, 1993–95, and 2003–07).

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

He was on life saving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital had said in a health bulletin earlier.

Yadav had been under treatment at the hospital since 22 August and was shifted to the ICU on 2 October.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that everybody’s leader and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was no more.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

