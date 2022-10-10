Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE: Tributes pour in after Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

10:58 (ist)

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE

'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to country: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an irreparable loss to the country.

She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment.

"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters! Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

PTI