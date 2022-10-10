Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of Samajwadi Party, to be cremated in his native village in Saifai on Tuesday

Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of Samajwadi Party, will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday, the party said in a tweet.

The cremation will take place around 3 pm.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday (10 October) in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am after a prolonged illness.

“The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On October 11, he will be cremated around 3 pm,” Samajwadi Party said in a tweet in Hindi.

आदरणीय नेताजी का आज दिनांक 10/10/2022 को सुबह गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को सैफ़ई ले जाया जा रहा है। कल दिनांक 11/10/2022 को दोपहर तीन बजे सैफई में अंतिम संस्कार होगा। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The news of death of three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was shared by his son Akhilesh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe," he tweeted from the party Twitter handle.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The 82-year-old politician was admitted to a hospital since August and on 2 October, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of leaders who condoled his passing away.

Murmu said the achievements of Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister said Yadav served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning and said Yadav's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Born on 22 November, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He served as defence minister from 1996-1998, and chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP chief was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

With inputs from agencies

