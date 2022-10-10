Watch: When Mulayam Singh shocked Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, said he wanted Modi to become PM in 2019

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

“Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav,” the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

The 82-year-old was admitted to a hospital in August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on 2 October.

As we remember the veteran leader, one striking thing that comes to mind is his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha.

While making the valedictory speech on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha before the 2019 general elections, Netaji, as he was fondly called, created a political storm by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even wishing him a second term.

““Pradhan mantri ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki pradhan mantri sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein (I want to congratulate the prime minister that he tried to move ahead taking everyone along. I hope all members to win and return, and you (Modi) become prime minister again),” he had said.

When Mulayam Singh shocked Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, said he wanted Modi to become PM in 2019

While PM Modi folded his hands to thank him and NDA members thumped the table to welcome Yadav’s statement, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi looked flustered.

Sonia Gandhi at the exact moment when — Mulayam Singh Yadav wished Modi becomes PM again.

These remarks also came on a day when Opposition leaders had gathered in Delhi to try and stitch together a grand alliance to take on Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections, embarrassing his party’s leaders who blamed his “failing health and memory loss” for his comments.

With inputs from agencies

