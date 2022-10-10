New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on Monday. Hailing him as the leader who raised his voice for restoration of democracy during the emergency, Shah said Yadav will always be remembered as a grassroots leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Condoling with his family and supporters in their “hour of grief”, Shah said: “May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.”

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से उत्तर प्रदेश व राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में एक बड़ी रिक्तता आयी है। गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में नेताजी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी व परिजनों से भेंट कर संवेदना व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/G0jIAZKzqt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

A three-day state mourning has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a mark of respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, around 3 pm on Tuesday.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On October 11, he will be cremated around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav The was admitted to a hospital since August and on 2 October, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

The news of the demise of three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was shared by his son Akhilesh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe," he posted on the party's Twitter handle.

Born on 22 November, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He served as defence minister from 1996-1998, and chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

Yadav was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

