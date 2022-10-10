Earning Rs 120 and a lover of cycles: What most people don't know about Mulayam Singh Yadav

With the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, tributes poured in from all corners, irrespective of political parties. Through the tributes, it was evident that he was a leader who was widely respected and admired for his ideals.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh came from humble beginnings. His life has witnessed key moments in Indian politics like the Emergency and the Babri Masjid demolition.

On Monday, the Samajwadi Party stalwart breathed his last at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. His condition had been “quite critical” for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs. Mulayam’s son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav broke the news of his demise on Twitter.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

From President Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politicians across the country paid their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

We take a closer look at the lesser-known facts about the Samajwadi Party patriarch.

Born on 22 November 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav belonged to Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. He earned three degrees in political science. Before becoming a politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav worked as a teacher at Jain Inter College in Karhal’s Mainpuri district where he earned a salary of Rs 120 per month.

His entry into politics came after a wrestling tournament after Nathu Singh, the Socialist Party MLA from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah came to visit a wrestling tournament in Mainpuri in the 1960s. Impressed by Mulayam’s wrestling skills, Nathu Singh took him under his wing after learning about his educational qualifications. Thus, began the political life of Mulayam Singh Yadav, which has seen many ups and downs over the years.

Mulayam Singh Yadav became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) at the young age of 27 in 1967. The leader was hugely influenced by the ideals of the socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. According to a report by Jagran, the veteran politician was attached to both wrestling and his cycle. During his time as a wrestler, Mulayam rode his cycle to travel long distances and was known as the ‘cycle wrestler’ by many. An attachment so strong, he made the cycle the symbol of the Samajwadi Party, which he founded in 1992

A 10-time MLA, Mulayam Singh Yadav was popularly called ‘Netaji’ by his supporters and according to a report by PTI, even when he passed on the mantle of presidentship of the Samajwadi Party to his son Akhilesh, the patriarch never lost the position of ‘Netaji’. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period when Uttar Pradesh was marred with caste politics, Mulayam rose to the ranks of an established Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times (1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007)

He earned the title of ‘Dhartiputra’ – the son of the soil – after his achievements in the mid-term elections in 1968, 1974 and 1977. According to a report by Times of India, the leader had been arrested nine times during his lifetime during different agitations, fighting for the cause of human rights, the welfare of farmers, labourers, students, minorities and backward classes.

In 1996, Mulayam Singh Yadav became the Union defence minister in the United Front government headed by H D Deve Gowda. It was during his time as the Union minister that the Sukhoi fighter jet deal with Russia was finalised.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was married twice. His first wife, Malti Devi passed away in 2003. His relationship with his second wife, Sadhana Gupta came to light in 2007 when the founder of SP filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court concerning his income. This is when it was officially confirmed that Mulayam Singh Yadav had remarried, as per Times Now. Gupta also passed away this year in July after a prolonged illness.

Mulayam Singh Yadav political legacy will live on through his family. Most of the members of his family are involved in politics — ­his son Akhilesh Yadav, his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav, his cousin Ramgopal Yadav, his nephews, Akshaya Yadav and Dharmendra and his grandnephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav.

With inputs from agencies

