Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 686 results to be announced at 3 PM, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win Win W 686 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 PM today, 26 September 2022. Ticket holders should check the W-686 results on the official web portal of the state lottery department. The detailed Win Win W 686 results will be available from 4 PM onwards. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win Win W 686 draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Winners should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize amount.

The winner of the Win Win W 686 lottery’s first prize will get a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The W-686 third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh.

What are the steps to check the Win Win W 686 results?

Visit the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Search for the Win Win W 686 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link for the W-686 lottery results.

How are the steps to claim the Win Win W 686 prize money?

The winners need to match their W-686 winning tickets with the result published in the Government Gazette. The W-686 winning tickets need to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners should make sure that the W 686 lottery tickets are in good condition and damage-free before being submitted.

For the purpose of verification, a valid identity proof, like the Aadhaar Card or voter id, should be presented along with the winning lottery ticket. Winners need to note that the verification process has to be completed within 30 days from result declaration, or the prize money for Win Win W 686 cannot be claimed.

Those who are entitled to win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the W 686 lottery can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

