The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session result on Wednesday, 18 January. As per the official notification, the ICSI CSEET result will be released at 4 pm today. Once it is released, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. Along with the ICSI CSEET result, the candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the main site. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET January 2023 session will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of the result. It is to be noted that no physical copy of the ICSI CSEET result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Those who appeared for the ICSI CSEET exam will be able to view their subject-wise break-up score by using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the portal. ICSI conducted the CSEET January session exams on 7 and 9 January 2023.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to download the scorecard for ICSI CSEET 2023:

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab on the ICSI main page.

Step 3: Then look and click on the link provided for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’.

Step 4: On the new page, enter the required details.

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download it.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the ICSI CSEET 2023 for future requirements.

A total number of 68.1 percent of candidates qualified for the CSEET July 2022 exam last year. The entrance exam was held on 9 July 2022 through remote proctoring mode.

For more details, students are advised to keep a regular check on the main site.

