IBPS Specialist Officer Preliminary Result 2022 expected soon; check steps to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to announce the Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary examination result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the SO preliminary examination 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Applicants who appear and qualify in the preliminary written exam will also have to appear for the main exam. According to the official notification, the SO main examination is scheduled to take place in January 2023. The IBPS SO main examination dates are likely to be announced after the preliminary results are declared. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill up various posts such as IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Adhikari in the organisation.

As per the schedule, the IBPS SO preliminary examination was conducted from 24 December to 31 December 2022 at several exam centres across the country. Once the SO exam results are available online, candidates can follow a few simple steps to download their score card.

Here’s how to check IBPS SO Preliminary Result 2022:

Visit IBPS’s official page.

Search and click on IBPS SO Result 2022 link when available on the home page.

To access the result, enter the login details and click on submit.

The IBPS SO Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check the SO preliminary result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the IBPS SO Preliminary Result for further need.

With the release of the Specialist Officer preliminary examination result, IBPS will activate the direct link on the main page. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of IBPS for more information, preliminary results, and all the latest related updates.

