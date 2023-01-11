The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the State Common Eligibility Test (CET) results 2022 for group C posts. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility exam can check their results on the official website at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in. “Candidates are advised to check/download their CET Score Card, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in available at the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in,” reads the official notice. The Haryana CET cut-off marks are 47.50 and above out of 95 (which is 50 percent and above) for the general category candidates and 38 marks or 40 percent and above for the reserved category applicants.

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test was held on 5 and 6 November last year. The CET exam was held in 1,200 examination centres in 17 districts. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared for it. The Haryana CET provisional answer key and OMR sheets were released on 8 December 2022. Candidates were allowed to send their objections, if any against the Haryana CET provisional answer key by 12 December 2022.

Steps on how to check Haryana CET result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official sites at hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads – “Download/Print: Scorecard” to view the result.

Step 4: The Haryana CET result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Haryana CET result and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Haryana CET scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the official notice before downloading the Haryana CET 2022 result. For more details, keep checking the main website of HSSC.

