The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results. Students can check the HP Class 10 and 12 Term 1 2022 results on the official website. To download the HP Class 10 and 12 board exam results, candidates need to log in using their credentials like admit card number and date of birth. HPBOSE has activated the direct link for both Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results on the official page. A total of 1,04,363 students appeared for the Class 12 exam, while a total of 90,896 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam.

The HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 Term 1 exams from 15 September to 1 October 2022. The Class 12 Term 1 exams were held between 15 September and 6 October 2022. Students who are not satisfied with the HP Board Term 1 results can apply for re-evaluation at hpbose.org through their respective schools till 17 January 2023. Candidates should keep in mind that the Class 12 revaluation fee is Rs 500 and the revision fee is Rs 400 per subject.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results 2022:

Go to hpbose.org.

On the HPBOSE homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab. Then click on the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 result link.

Enter the admit card and date of birth in the given space.

The HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the HP Board Class 10, and 12 scorecards.

Keep a printout of the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results 2022 for further use.

Here is the direct link to HP Board Class 10 result.

Here is the direct link to HP Board Class 12 result.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 scorecard will include details like the student’s name, roll number, scores obtained, total marks, qualifying status, and subjects.

