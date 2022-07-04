The live result of the Win Win W 675 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the W-675 lottery draw will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 4 July declare the result of Win Win W 675 lottery. Individuals who have a ticket can check the W 675 draw results on the website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the W-675 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of the Win Win W 675 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the W-675 lottery draw will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The winner of the lottery will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and third prize winners will be entitled to a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw for W-675 lottery will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Win Win W 675 lottery results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking the link, the W 675 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the winning lottery results published online

After the announcement of the Win Win W 675 lottery results, lottery draw participants should check the Kerala Government Gazette on the website of the state’s lottery department given above and match the ticket numbers with the published Win Win W 675 results.

Winners are required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, the ID proof should also be submitted at the lottery office so that the verification process can be completed. This is to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Win Win W 675 result announcement. If it is not done within a month, the Win Win W 675 prize money cannot be claimed.

People who are entitled to a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who have won a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 in the Win Win W 675 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet.

