The Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 29 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the KN 452 lottery result has been released, ticket holders should check the Karunya results on the official web portal of the lottery department.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KN 452 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 452 results will be announced on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery will receive a prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the Karunya lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get home with a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram near Bakery Junction. KN 452 lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the Karunya Plus KN 452 winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 452 results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery draw results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for KN 452 results. The results will then be displayed on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery winners should match their lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 452 winning tickets should be submitted at the State’s Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Karunya Plus KN 452 winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 452 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, including a voter id or Aadhaar Card should be submitted. The verification process needs to be completed and that has to be done within a month from result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 452 cannot be claimed.

Those who win KN 452 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to undergo an identity verification at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive the KN 452 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their Karunya prize money from an authorised lottery outlet.

