The Karunya Plus KN 453 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 5 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the Karunya result has been released, participants should check their KN 453 ticket numbers on the web portal of Kerala lottery department. To make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the KN 453 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 453 results will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 453 lottery’s first prize will be getting a prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the KN 453 lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 453 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Karunya KN 453 ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the Karunya winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KN 453 results?

Step 1: Visit the state lottery department’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the KN 453 lottery draw results link that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for KN 453 results. The Karunya Plus KN 453 results will then appear on the screen.

Karunya KN 453 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 453 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya winners need to make sure that their KN 453 winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

When the participants submit the KN 453 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof including Aadhaar Card should be deposited as well. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of one month from the date of result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 453 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Karunya lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 453 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

