Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-346 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-346 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 3 January at 3 pm. Once the SS-346 result is announced, participants will have to check their ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the SS-346 ticket holders, the Sthree Sakthi results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the SS-346 lottery will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-346 lottery will get a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize holder of the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize holder is entitled to get Rs 5,000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-346 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The SS 346 lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged on the Sthree Sakthi prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-346 results?

Visit Kerala lottery department’s official web portal.

Go to the SS-346 lottery draw results link that will be there on the homepage.

Then, click on the link for Sthree Sakthi SS-346 results. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will then appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-346 lottery winners are required to match their winning lottery tickets with the results published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS-346 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Sthree Sakthi winners need to ensure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the SS-346 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof along with voter id or Aadhaar Card is required to be submitted. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of one month from result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 346 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Sthree Sakthi prize amount of more than Rs 5,000, will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a Sthree Sakthi lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their SS-346 prize money from a lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.