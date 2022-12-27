Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-345 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-345 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 27 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the SS-345 result announcement is done, participants will be required to check their ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the SS-345 ticket holders, the SS 345 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi lottery will be declared on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-345 lottery first prize will win a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-345 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The SS 345 lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged on the Sthree Sakthi winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-345 results?

Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official web portal.

Go to the SS 345 lottery draw results link present at the homepage.

Then, go to the link for SS 345 results. The results will then appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi lottery winners need to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 345 winning tickets will have to be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Sthree Sakthi winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the SS 345 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof along with voter id or Aadhaar Card should be submitted as well. The verification process will have to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for SS 345 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Sthree Sakthi lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to undergo a verification process at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their SS 345 prize money from a lottery shop in Kerala.

