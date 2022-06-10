Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 280 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
The State Lottery Department in Kerala would release the result of Nirmal NR 280 lottery today, 10 June. Individuals who have purchased a ticket can check the draw results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.
To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the NR-280 lottery results would also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of the Nirmal NR 280 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed results will be released on the official site from 4 pm onwards.
The first prize winner of NR 280 lottery would get a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners would take home Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.
The lottery draw for NR 280 would take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.
Here’s how to check Nirmal NR 280 lottery results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: Search and click on Nirmal NR 280 lottery results link available on the homepage
Step 3: After clicking on the link, the Nirmal NR 280 lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the results published
What is the process of claiming the prize money?
Winning ticket holders are required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, they will also have to submit a valid identity proof so that the verification process can get started.
The process of claiming the prize money should be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of NR 280 result announcement. If the verification is not completed within the above mentioned deadline, the Nirmal NR 280 prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.
If an individual wins an amount of Rs 5,000 or more, he will have to go through a verification process at the lottery office in Kerala. On the other hand, if someone wins an amount of less than Rs 5,000, they can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet in the state.
