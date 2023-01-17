Kerala Lottery 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-348 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 17 January, at 3 pm. Once the SS-348 results have been released, participants can check the winning lottery numbers on the web portal of Kerala lottery department. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the SS 348 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed SS 348 results will be issued on the lottery web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery’s first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize of the SS 348 lottery draw is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 5000.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Sthree Sakthi ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied to the winning lottery amount.

How to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-348 results?

Go to the lottery department’s online portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the SS-348 lottery draw results link that will be present on the homepage.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-348 results will then appear on the screen.

Sthree Sakthi SS-348 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following that, the SS 348 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the State Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Sthree Sakthi winners should make sure that their SS 348 winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

When the participants submit the SS 348 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof like their Aadhaar Card must be deposited as well. The identity verification process should be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of the result declaration, or else the prize money for SS-348 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Sthree Sakthi 348 lottery prize of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive an SS-348 lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery draw’s prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

