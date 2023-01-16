Kerala Lottery 2023: Win-Win W-702 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win-Win W-702 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 16 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the W 702 lottery result has been released, ticket holders should check the W 702 results on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the W 702 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed Win-Win W-702 results will be released on the lottery department’s official website from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Win-Win W-702 lottery’s first prize will get a sum of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the W 702 lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W-702 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. W-702 ticket holders should be aware that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applied to the lottery prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-702 results?

Visit the official web portal for the lottery results.

Go to the Win-Win W-702 lottery draw results link available on the webpage.

Then, click on the link for W 702 results. The Win-Win W-702 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Win-Win W-702 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. After that, the W 702 winning tickets should be submitted to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Win-Win lottery winners need to make sure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the W 702 lottery ticket at the office, a valid ID proof including a voter id or Aadhaar Card is required to be submitted. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for W 702 cannot be claimed.

Those who get a W 702 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Others who get a Win-Win prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their W 702 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

