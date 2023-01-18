The Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 18 January at 3 pm. Once the FF-33 result announcement is done, participants can check their Kerala lottery ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the Fifty Fifty ticket holders, the FF-33 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery will be declared on the department’s website from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery is entitled to take home a prize of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner of the Win-Win lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 5,000.

The Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Fifty Fifty 33 lottery winners should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent will be charged. An agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, will also be applicable on the winning FF-33 prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-33 results?

Step 1: Visit the department’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Then go to the FF-33 lottery draw results link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the link for Fifty Fifty FF-33 results. The results will then come on your screen

Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the FF-33 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the FF-33 winners need to make sure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition.

While submitting the Fifty Fifty FF-33 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof like the voter id or Aadhaar card should also be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for FF-33 cannot be claimed.

Those who get a Fifty Fifty lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the state’s lottery department’s office. Others who get FF-33 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery prize amount from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.