The X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 19 January at 2 pm. Once the X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 result is announced, participants can check the result on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the BR-89 ticket holders, the Bumper lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the BR-89 Bumper lottery will be declared on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 lottery first prize will take home a prize of Rs 16 crore. The second prize winner of the Bumper lottery draw will receive Rs 1 crore and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 3 lakh is also there in the BR-89 lottery draw.

The X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The BR-89 lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent, along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, will also be applicable on the BR-89 prize amount.

What are the steps to check the X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Then click on the BR-89 bumper lottery draw results link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the link for X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 results. The bumper lottery results will then appear on the screen.

X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 lottery winners are required to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the BR-89 winning tickets are required to be deposited at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Bumper lottery winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are in a good condition.

While submitting the X’mas New Year Bumper BR-89 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof like the voter id or Aadhaar card are also required to be submitted. The verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for BR-89 cannot be claimed.

Those who receive a Bumper lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive BR-89 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 may claim their lottery money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

