Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 554 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Winning lottery tickets are to be submitted at the Kerala Lottery Office by the ticket holders. Along with the lottery ticket, a valid proof of identity also needs to be submitted at the office for verification.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will release the result of the Karunya KR 554 lottery today, 18 June. Those who have participated in the lottery draw can check the results by going to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the Karunya KR 554 lottery results will also be made available in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of the Karunya KR 554 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results will be released on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 554 lottery will get a prize of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The Karunya KR 554 lottery draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Karunya KR 554 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Step 2: Go to the Karunya KR 554 lottery results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, Karunya KR 554 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the published KR 554 draw results.

What is the process to claim the Karunya KR 554 prize money?

Winning lottery tickets are to be submitted at the Kerala Lottery Office by the ticket holders. Along with the lottery ticket, a valid proof of identity also needs to be submitted at the office for verification. It is the responsibility of the ticket holder to ensure that the ticket is in good condition.

The verification process needs to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of KR-554 result announcement. If the verification is not done within the given time period, the Karunya KR 554 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

If someone wins an amount of more than Rs 5,000, they will have to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. While if someone wins an amount of less than Rs 5,000, they can easily claim the prize amount from any local lottery outlet in the state.