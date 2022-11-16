The Akshaya AK 575 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 16 November 2022 at 3 pm. Once the AK 575 lottery result announcement is made, ticket holders should check the AK 575 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the AK 575 results should also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 444 results will be released on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Akshaya AK 575 lottery’s first prize will take home a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be getting Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Akshaya AK 575 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 575 results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Akshaya AK 575 lottery draw results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for AK 575 results. The Akshaya AK 575 results will appear on the screen.

Akshaya AK 575 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the AK 575 winning tickets are to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Akshaya winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the AK 575 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like voter id or Aadhaar Card, needs to be submitted. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for AK 575 cannot be claimed.

Those who win AK 575 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who win a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their AK-575 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

