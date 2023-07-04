Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in government or Opposition: Maha Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Maharashtra shake-up: Sibal accuses BJP of toppling Opposition govts

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the BJP of toppling Opposition administrations in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra in recent years, saying it was "over to the Supreme Court" to address the pattern.

The statements by Sibal, a prominent barrister, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were admitted into the Maharashtra cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar staged a shocking mutiny in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), causing a vertical split, and joined the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in Maharashtra to become deputy chief minister.