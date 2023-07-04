Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in government or Opposition: Maha Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra LIVE: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party on Sunday to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP administration, startling his uncle Sharad Pawar, who formed the organisation 24 years ago after leaving the Congress

FP Staff July 04, 2023 07:31:07 IST
NCP leader Ajit PAwar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks

July 04, 2023 - 09:46 (IST)

Maharashtra shake-up: Sibal accuses BJP of toppling Opposition govts

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the BJP of toppling Opposition administrations in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra in recent years, saying it was "over to the Supreme Court" to address the pattern.

The statements by Sibal, a prominent barrister, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were admitted into the Maharashtra cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar staged a shocking mutiny in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), causing a vertical split, and joined the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in Maharashtra to become deputy chief minister.

July 04, 2023 - 09:28 (IST)

Maha Congress convenes meeting, discussion on Opposition leader's post likely

The Maharashtra Congress has called a meeting of its legislators for Tuesday, where the question of claiming the position of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly may be discussed, according to a party leader.

The meeting will be attended by HK Patil, secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

After Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar resigned on Friday, the office of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) became vacant. On Sunday, he was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP cabinet, among eight other NCP MLAs.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's NCP has selected MLA Jitendra Awhad as the LoP.

Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was justified in claiming the post of LoP.

July 04, 2023 - 08:55 (IST)

Holiday declared in schools in Mangaluru due to excessive rain

Due to excessive rain in the region, a holiday has been announced by the district authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal, said Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan.

July 04, 2023 - 08:41 (IST)

Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in government or Opposition: Maha Assembly Speaker

Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar has stated that he is unsure whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a member of the Shiv Sena-BJP administration or is still in opposition.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party on Sunday to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP administration, startling his uncle Sharad Pawar, who formed the organisation 24 years ago after leaving the Congress.

Ajit Pawar was joined in the Shinde government by eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif.

Narwekar told reporters on Monday that his office had not yet received any petition referencing a party split.

“I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it," he said.

July 04, 2023 - 08:31 (IST)

Delhi: Commercial LPG gas cylinders price increased

Commercial LPG gas cylinder rates have been raised by Rs 7 per cylinder by oil marketing firms. The retail price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder. Domestic LPG cylinder pricing remain unchanged.

July 04, 2023 - 08:30 (IST)

Wrong to discuss UCC now as its structure is not yet known: Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary, head of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), stated on Monday that any discussion of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) currently is "wrong" since its "structure" is unknown, but that men and women should have equal rights.

The Samajwadi Party, the RLD's alliance partner, has criticised the government over UCC.

"As of now, I do not know its 'swaroop' (structure). Discussing it now is wrong. In modern India, everyone should be given equal rights. Men and women should get equal rights. How the government does this job, this has to be seen," the RLD chief told reporters here when asked to comment on UCC.

Chaudhary has made his remarks on UCC for the first time, said RLD's UP unit chief Ramashis Rai.

A fresh debate on UCC has been ignited after the Law Commission initiated a public consultation process on June 14 by inviting views from all stakeholders, including people and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

July 04, 2023 - 08:15 (IST)

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The United States has strongly denounced vandalism and attempted arson of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, calling the acts a "criminal offence."

A video shared on Twitter by Khalistan supporters on 2 July 2023 depicted arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The movie, which bore the phrase "violence begets violence," also included news clippings on the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was located in Canada.

Nijjar, one of India's most wanted terrorists with a monetary reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead last month outside a gurdwara in Canada.

July 04, 2023 - 08:03 (IST)

India to host SCO summit: Who is attending, what to expect?

On Tuesday, India will host a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, is a powerful economic and security bloc that has evolved as one of the world's largest transregional international institutions.

The SCO was established in 2001 during a summit in Shanghai by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More

July 04, 2023 - 07:45 (IST)

Mumbai to host G20 RIIG Summit, Research Ministers' Meeting from July 4-5

From July 4 to 5, Mumbai will host the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Summit and Research Ministers' Meeting.

According to a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the G20 Research Ministers' Meeting (RMM) on Wednesday will be hosted by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

The summit is expected to draw 107 foreign attendees, including Research Ministers from 29 G20 members, invited guest nations, and international organisations.

The RIIG Summit will be held on Tuesday in Mumbai and will be presided over by Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of Science and Technology (DST).

The G20 science engagements Ministerial Declaration will be considered and endorsed during the two-day RIIG Summit and Research Ministers' meeting.

July 04, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

India to virtually host SCO summit today

Today, India will virtually host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will both attend the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting of the SCO Heads of State. Terrorism, regional security, and prosperity are among the primary themes scheduled to be on the agenda.

The term created by Prime Minister Modi during the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit inspired the theme of India's chairship of SCO-SECURE.

S represents for security, E stands for economic growth, C stands for connectivity, U stands for unity, R stands for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and E stands for environmental preservation. 

This week’s gathering will also include Russian President Vladimir Putin. This occurs at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict has ended. India has criticised the conflict but has not voted in any forum against Russia.

Speaking to President Putin on the margins of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, Prime Minister Modi stated, “This is not the era of war,” a comment that was included in the G20 communiqué during India’s leadership.

Updated Date: July 04, 2023 09:09:40 IST

